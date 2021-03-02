At least 15 dead after SUV, truck collide in California: hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :At least 15 people were killed in southern California on Tuesday when a vehicle packed with people collided with a large truck, authorities said.

"We believe there was 27 passengers in this SUV that struck a semi-truck full of gravel," said Judy Cruz, an official from El Centro regional medical center.