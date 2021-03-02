UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 15 Dead After SUV, Truck Collide In California: Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:20 PM

At least 15 dead after SUV, truck collide in California: hospital

Los Angeles, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :At least 15 people were killed in southern California on Tuesday when a vehicle packed with people collided with a large truck, authorities said.

"We believe there was 27 passengers in this SUV that struck a semi-truck full of gravel," said Judy Cruz, an official from El Centro regional medical center.

Related Topics

Vehicle El Centro From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

10 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED5 bn in market value

55 minutes ago

IOM Appeals for $170Mln to Assist People in Yemen ..

58 minutes ago

Blinken Urges Concrete Steps to Prevent Further Vi ..

58 minutes ago

S. Africa Grapples With Issue of Racism After Jour ..

1 hour ago

SIUT to celebrate World Kidney Day on March 12

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.