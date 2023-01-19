At Least 15 Dead As Fire Breaks Out In Armenian Military Barracks: Report
Published January 19, 2023
ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 15 Armenian soldiers were killed and three others injured as a fire broke out in military barracks, local media reported on Thursday.
The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m.
local time in the barracks of an engineering-sapper company of the Armenian armed forces in the Azat village of eastern Gegharkunik province, state-run Armenpress news agency quoted Defense Ministry as saying.
The injured soldiers are in critical condition, the ministry said.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.