At Least 15 Dead As Fire Breaks Out In Armenian Military Barracks: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 15 Armenian soldiers were killed and three others injured as a fire broke out in military barracks, local media reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m.

local time in the barracks of an engineering-sapper company of the Armenian armed forces in the Azat village of eastern Gegharkunik province, state-run Armenpress news agency quoted Defense Ministry as saying.

The injured soldiers are in critical condition, the ministry said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

