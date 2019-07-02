At least 15 dead as wall collapses in monsoon-hit Mumbai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mumbai, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :At least 15 people were killed in India's financial capital of Mumbai early Tuesday when a wall collapsed during torrential monsoon downpours, according to an official.

Another 69 were injured when the structure came down around 02:00 am (2030 GMT Monday) in a slum settlement, Tanaji Kamble, a disaster management spokesman for Mumbai's local authority, told AFP.