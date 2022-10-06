UrduPoint.com

At Least 15 Dead In Separate Greece Migrant Sinkings

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 09:10 AM

At least 15 dead in separate Greece migrant sinkings

Athens, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Greece's coastguard on Thursday said it had recovered the bodies of 15 people in two separate migrant boat sinkings, with several more feared missing.

The bodies of 15 women of apparent African origin were recovered near the island of Lesbos after a dinghy believed to be carrying about 40 people sank east of the island during high winds, coastguard spokesman Nikos Kokkalas told state tv ERT.

There was no official toll yet from a second sinking.

Kokkalas said nine other women had been rescued in the Lesbos incident, but another 14 people were believed to be missing.

"The women were utterly panicked," he said.

A few hours earlier, the coastguard was alerted to a sailboat in distress near the island of Kythira, south of the Peloponnese peninsula.

The sailboat believed to be carrying around 95 people ran aground and sank near the island port of Diakofti.

Some of the survivors made it to shore, and a combined operation including vessels at sea and the fire service and police on land had managed to locate 80 people.

Information on the asylum seekers' nationalities in the Kythira incident was not immediately available.

Both operations were facing adverse wind conditions. In the Kythira area, winds were as high as 102 kilometres (63 miles) per hour,the coastguard said.

Greece has faced increased migration traffic this year, with smugglers often employing the longer and more perilous route south of the country, and sailing out from Lebanon instead of Turkey, to bypass patrols in the Aegean Sea and reach Italy.

The coastguard has said it has rescued about 1,500 people in the first eight months of the year, up from fewer than 600 last year.

Greece has rejected persistent claims from rights groups that many more have been illegally pushed back to Turkey without being allowed to lodge asylum claims.

Related Topics

Fire Police Turkey Traffic Italy Lebanon Women TV From

Recent Stories

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Year ..

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Years, US Government Aid to Persis ..

8 hours ago
 US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolutio ..

US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolution Condemning Russia Referendum ..

8 hours ago
 Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Ove ..

Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Over Downing of Flight 752 - Trud ..

8 hours ago
 UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Fu ..

UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Further Destabilizing Acts - Off ..

9 hours ago
 Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack ..

Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack

9 hours ago
 EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for ae ..

EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for aerial firing in public meeting

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.