At least 15 dead, many injured, in Nigeria gas explosion: emergency services

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :At least 15 people were killed and many more injured on Sunday in a gas explosion in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, emergency services said.

"15 bodies have been recovered now. So many people have been injured," national emergency services spokesman Ibrahim Farinloye told AFP, adding that around 50 buildings were also destroyed in the explosion which was followed by a fire.