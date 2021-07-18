UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 15 People Missing After Ship Sinks In Liberia

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

At least 15 people missing after ship sinks in Liberia

Monrovia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Between 15 and 17 people are missing after a vessel sank off the coast of Liberia, the West African state's government and coastguard said on Sunday.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, Liberia's Maritime Authority Commissioner Eugene Lenn Nagbe told reporters in the capital Monrovia.

Coastguards have pulled 11 people from the water, he said.

A coastguard official also told the press conference that 15 to 17 people were still believed to be missing.

Rescue operations began late Saturday afternoon after the authorities received a distress signal from a vessel named Niko Ivanka.

Nagbe, the maritime commissioner, said that the ship had left Monrovia on Saturday morning and was heading for the central port city of Buchanan when it began to take on water.

Early reports of the incident suggested that the vessel sank in the southeast of the country.

The manifest showed 18 people officially registered aboard the ship, including nine crew members and nine members of a regional education body.

But Nagbe said that the vessel was not authorized to carry passengers and that it had earlier been placed "under detention orders" because it was unseaworthy.

"Our priority is the search and rescue," he said. "We will continue to exert every effort".

The maritime commissioner added that steel giant ArcelorMittal, which has offices in Buchanan, helped with the rescue operation.

Liberia is a poor country that is still recovering after back-to-back civil wars from 1989 to 2003 and the West African 2014-16 Ebola pandemic, which killed 4,800 people in the country.

Related Topics

Poor Education Water Liberia Buchanan Monrovia Eugene Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

10 minutes ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

25 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

25 minutes ago

Gujranwala seeks Pak Army’s help for COVID-19 SO ..

1 hour ago

Former Sindh governor, CM Mumtaz Bhutto passes awa ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy inspections monitor livestock, salon ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.