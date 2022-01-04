At least 16 dead in clashes between Colombian rebels

(@FahadShabbir)

Bogota, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 16 people were killed during fighting between rival groups of left wing rebels in Colombia's border region with Venezuela, officials said on Monday.

Authorities have not revealed whether any civilians were among the dead in the clashes between the National Liberation Army (ELN) and dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who refused to sign the 2016 peace deal that brought to an end a half century of conflict with the state.

"We have reports of 16 people murdered in the rural department" of Arauca in the northeast, said Carlos Camargo, head of the Ombudsman's office.

However, Juan Carlos Villate, an official charged with surveying human rights in the Tame municipality, told W Radio station there were "24 people murdered in less than 24 hours." President Ivan Duque blamed his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro for harboring Colombian rebels just over the porous 2,200-kilometer-long border.

"Both groups have had protection and shelter from the Nicolas Maduro regime ... over there they have had for some time a practice of not only tolerance but active protection of those groups," Duque told La FM radio.

Colombia and Venezuela broke off diplomatic ties shortly after Duque took over as president from Juan Manuel Santos in August 2018.

The ELN is widely considered the last active rebel group operating in Colombia and is believed to have 2,500 fighters.

FARC was a much bigger group until signing the peace deal that turned it into a communist political party, earning Santos the Nobel Peace prize.

There is believed to be around 5,200 FARC dissidents operating in Colombia, most of whom have been recruited since the peace deal was signed.

Violence has soared in Colombia despite the pact, with armed groups, including left wing rebels and right wing paramilitaries, vying for control of the country's lucrative drug-trafficking and illegal mining markets.