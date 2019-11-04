UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 17 Dead In Nepal Bus Accident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

At least 17 dead in Nepal bus accident

Kathmandu, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :At least 17 people, including seven children, died when a crowded bus swerved off the road and plunged into a river in central Nepal on Sunday, officials said.

The bus skidded off the road in Sindhupalchowk district, northwest of the capital Kathmandu, and plunged 50 metres (165 feet) down into the Sunkosi River.

"So far, 17 people have been confirmed dead and another 50 are injured," district official Goma Devi Chemjong told AFP, adding that 48 others, including the driver, were injured and undergoing treatment.

Local rafters assisted the police and the army to scour the river and rescue any survivors, but some passengers are still feared missing.

"The number of missing is unknown as the bus had no record of the total number of passengers," Chemjong said Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the crash.

Deadly crashes are relatively common in the impoverished Himalayan nation because of poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

Last month, 11 people died and more than 100 were injured when another bus plunged into a river.

str-pm/sst

Related Topics

Injured Dead Army Police Poor Driver Vehicles Road Died Goma Kathmandu Nepal Sunday

Recent Stories

ADNOC celebrates Flag Day

4 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed, World Economic Forum Preside ..

4 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends Fourth Meeting of the ..

4 hours ago

DAFZA welcomes delegation from Enterprise Europe n ..

5 hours ago

Global Future Councils discuss future of technolog ..

5 hours ago

Moahmmed bin Rashid attends Commercial Bank of Dub ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.