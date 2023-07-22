At least 17 killed as bus plunges into pond in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :At least 17 people were killed and 53 others injured when a bus fell into a roadside waterbody in the southern Jhalakathi district of Bangladesh on Saturday, police said.

"There are eight women and three children among the deceased. Of the injured, 45 have been taken to nearby government hospitals," district police officer Afruzul Haque Tutul told Anadolu.

The bus was heading towards Jhalakathi district from Bhandaria area of the southern-western Pirojpur district. It fell into the pond after its driver lost control of the wheel.

Tutul said the bus was overloaded, adding that investigation into the incident has been initiated. "Police with the support of Fire Service and Civil Defense pulled out the bus from the waterbody, and we are still working to see if there are any missing or dead," he said.

There has been an alarming rise in the number of road accidents in Bangladesh over the last few years. According to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, at least 504 people were killed and 785 others injured across the country in 562 road accidents in June.