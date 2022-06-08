At least 17 killed in train derailment in central Iran

Tehran, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :At least 17 people were killed and dozens injured Wednesday when a train derailed near the central Iranian city of Tabas after hitting an excavator, state media reported.

"Seventeen people are dead and 37 injured people have been transferred to hospital," emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi told state television.

"The number of the dead may rise as most of the injured are in critical condition," he said, adding that "24 ambulances and three helicopters have been dispatched to the scene." Tabas is located in South Khorasan province roughly 900 kilometres (560 miles) by road from Tehran.

The deputy head of Iran's state-owned railways, Mir Hassan Moussavi, told the state broadcaster that the train was carrying 348 passengers.

It "derailed after hitting an excavator" that was near the track, he said.

Some of the injured were airlifted to hospital by helicopter, state television footage showed.

Rescue teams inspected the oveturned carriages as onlookers gathered nearby, pictures posted by the ISNA news agency showed.

One of the pictures showed a yellow excavator on its side by the track.

Five of the train's 11 coaches came off the track in the 5:30 am (0100 GMT) accident, the Iranian Red Crescent's head of emergency operations, Mehdi Valipour, told state television.

The Tabas prosecutor visited the scene as a judicial investigation was launched into the cause of the accident, Iranian media reported.