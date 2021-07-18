At least 18 killed in landslide, wall collapse in India monsoon rains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 18 people were killed after several homes were crushed by a collapsed wall and a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains in India's financial capital Mumbai, authorities said Sunday.

A falling tree demolished a wall in the eastern suburb of Chembur during Sunday's early hours, burying the residents of five homes, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

Twelve bodies had been recovered from the rubble, it added. Rescuers were searching the scene for more survivors and bodies.

In the suburb of Vikhroli in the city's northeast, six people were killed after a landslide hit five homes early Sunday, the NDRF added.