At Least 18 Latin Americans Missing In Florida Building Collapse: Consulates
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 11:20 PM
Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 18 Latin American nationals are missing after an oceanfront apartment block near Miami Beach partially collapsed on Thursday, according to consular officials.
Three Uruguayans, six Paraguayans and nine Argentines have been reported missing following the pre-dawn collapse, according to the country's consulates in Miami.