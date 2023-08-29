Open Menu

At Least 183 Killed In Clashes In Ethiopia's Amhara: UN

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2023 | 04:20 PM

At least 183 killed in clashes in Ethiopia's Amhara: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :At least 183 people have been killed since July in clashes in Ethiopia's Amhara region, the United Nations said Tuesday as it appealed for the killings, violence and rights abuses to end.

"We are very concerned by the deteriorating human rights situation in some regions of Ethiopia," UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Marta Hurtado told reporters in Geneva.

"In Amhara region, following a flare-up in clashes between the Ethiopian military and the regional Fano militia, and the declaration of a state of emergency on August 4, the situation worsened considerably.

"At least 183 people have been killed in clashes since July, according to information gathered by the UN Human Rights Office."

