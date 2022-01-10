At least 19 dead in New York City apartment fire: mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 19 people have died and dozens are wounded after a fire tore through a high-rise apartment building in the New York borough of the Bronx, Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday.

"We know that we have 19 people who are confirmed dead, as well as several others in critical condition," Adams, who has been mayor for barely over a week, told CNN, adding that 63 people had been injured in the blaze.