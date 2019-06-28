UrduPoint.com
At Least 19 Illegal Miners Killed In DR Congo Mine Collapse: Glencore

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:50 AM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :At least 19 illegal miners were killed on Thursday after part of a copper mine collapsed in southeastern DR Congo, Swiss-based mining giant Glencore said.

The incident happened when two galleries caved in at a mine in the Kolwezi area operated by Kamoto Copper Company (KCC), a subsidiary of Glencore.

"Tragically there were 19 fatalities today, with possible further unconfirmed fatalities," Glencore said in a statement, which said there had been recurrent problems with illicit mining on its concessions.

Other reports suggest the death toll could be higher.

The Congolese site Actualite.CD reported at least 36 deaths.

"The illegal artisanal miners were working two galleries in benches overlooking the extraction area. Two of these galleries caved in," the company said.

Glencore said KCC had observed a "growing presence" of illegal miners, with on average 2,000 people a day intruding on its operating sites.

