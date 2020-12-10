UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 2 Dead, 18 Injured In Warehouse Fire Near Barcelona

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

At least 2 dead, 18 injured in warehouse fire near Barcelona

MADRID, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :At least two people have died and 18 injured in a fire at an abandoned warehouse in the city of Badalona, north of Barcelona, late Wednesday night, according to local rescue services.

The fire broke out at around 9 p.m. local time (2000 GMT) at the abandoned three-storey warehouse that up to 200 homeless people were using as a refuge.

More than 30 firefighters were called to fight the blaze, and a mobile health area which included 18 advanced life support units was set up.

The regional fire chief for the Catalan region, David Borrell, said on Thursday that the building was now in danger of collapsing and that the structure had to be "evaluated" before firemen were allowed inside to investigate the cause of the tragedy and to search for further victims.

"We know there may be more people, but the situation is very complicated," said Borrell, who admitted that more victims could be found once firefighters were allowed to inspect the site.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Mobile Died David Barcelona SITE May P

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases information security exper ..

1 hour ago

Doctors' poor response to calls endangering patien ..

59 minutes ago

Opp parties' resignations from assemblies won't da ..

59 minutes ago

Russia's Novatek Says Signed Deal With Siemens Ene ..

59 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

59 minutes ago

Misuse of power not to be tolerated, RPO warns off ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.