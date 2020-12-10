At least 2 dead, 18 injured in warehouse fire near Barcelona

MADRID, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :At least two people have died and 18 injured in a fire at an abandoned warehouse in the city of Badalona, north of Barcelona, late Wednesday night, according to local rescue services.

The fire broke out at around 9 p.m. local time (2000 GMT) at the abandoned three-storey warehouse that up to 200 homeless people were using as a refuge.

More than 30 firefighters were called to fight the blaze, and a mobile health area which included 18 advanced life support units was set up.

The regional fire chief for the Catalan region, David Borrell, said on Thursday that the building was now in danger of collapsing and that the structure had to be "evaluated" before firemen were allowed inside to investigate the cause of the tragedy and to search for further victims.

"We know there may be more people, but the situation is very complicated," said Borrell, who admitted that more victims could be found once firefighters were allowed to inspect the site.