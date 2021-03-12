UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 20 Dead In Egypt Clothing Factory Fire

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

At least 20 dead in Egypt clothing factory fire

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 20 people were killed and 24 others injured Thursday in a clothing factory fire on the eastern outskirts of the Egyptian capital, medical and security sources told AFP.

Twelve fire trucks were dispatched to extinguish the huge blaze as smoke billowed out over the industrial area called Al-Obour, with the cause not immediately clear.

The state prosecutor has tasked a team with investigating the fire in the four-storey factory, the sources added.

A survivor who suffered burns to about 25 percent of his body said he was nearly overcome by smoke inhalation when he escaped the inferno.

"I had two young women with me and a young man who I pushed so they could avoid the blaze," Mahmoud Mohamed said, quoted by Al Youm al-Sabea newspaper.

"I led them outside, running as the fire burned my body," said the young man who had been working at the factory for a year.

Acrid clouds of smoke swirled in the streets, forcing passersby to wrap clothing around their face to protect them from the fumes.

Egypt's textile union paid tribute to the factory workers who were killed and injured during the blaze, in a statement issued later.

The Arab world's most populous country has had a string of fires in recent years, as shoddy buildings have been constructed without safety standards amid a security vacuum following its 2011 revolution.

Last month, a fire in an unlicenced shoe warehouse in the capital's twin city Giza engulfed a 13-storey building overlooking a major highway. Residents were evacuated but no casualties were reported.

In May 2020, another fire in a mattress factory in the same industrial area broke out with no loss of life reported at the time.

In the same year, a fire erupted next to a busy Cairo highway as a leak from an oil pipeline set ablaze by passing cars left 17 people hurt.

A year earlier, at least 10 people were killed when a chemical tank exploded at a phosphates factory in the Red Sea port of Ain Sokhna.

Related Topics

Injured Fire World Oil Young Cairo Man Same Tank May Women 2020 Textile From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE announces $10 billion fund for investments in ..

41 minutes ago

UN chief warns of risk of famine for millions arou ..

11 minutes ago

UN Chief Says Worried About Vaccine Nationalism, H ..

11 minutes ago

France sees 'no need' to suspend use of AstraZenec ..

45 minutes ago

Two children killed in Tunisia landmine blast

45 minutes ago

PTA directs service providers to immediately block ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.