At least 20 dead in Iraq Covid-19 ward fire: health official

Nasiriyah, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 20 people died in a fire in the Covid isolation ward at a hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah Monday, a health official said.

"The death toll from the fire that ripped through the Covid isolation ward in Nasiriyah has reached 20," Haydar al-Zamili, a spokesman for the local health authorities, told AFP.

"The victims died of burns and the search is continuing," he added, noting the ward consisted of 60 beds. The fire was still ongoing, according to an AFP correspondent.