At least 20 injured in Thai chemical factory explosion

BANGKOK, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) --:A chemical factory close to Suvarnabhumi airport in the suburbs of Bangkok exploded and caught fire early on Monday, leaving at least 20 people injured.

The strong explosion occurred at around 3 a.m. local time in a plastic foam producing factory in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan and caused a massive fire in the plant, according to local media.

It is suspected that the accident may have been triggered by some 20 tons of chemical substances stored in the plant.

The blast led to the injury of at least 20 factory workers as well as residents, and brought grave damage to 10 factories and the residential area nearby.

The local government has ordered mandatory evacuation for all residents and businesses in a 5-km radius of the plant.

The fire has largely been contained, but officials have yet to investigate the cause of the explosion and damage.