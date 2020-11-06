UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 20 Massacred During Mozambique Initiation Ceremony

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

At least 20 massacred during Mozambique initiation ceremony

Maputo, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Suspected militants beheaded over a dozen men and teenagers participating in a male initiation ceremony in Mozambique, local sources said Wednesday, in the latest violent incident in the insurgency-hit northeast.

The dismembered bodies of at least five adults and 15 boys were found on Monday, scattered across a forest clearing in Muidumbe district.

The militants operating in the area had attacked several nearby villages over the weekend, looting and burning down homes before retreating into surrounding thicket.

"Police learnt of the massacre committed by the insurgents through reports of people who found corpses in the woods," said an officer in the neighbouring Mueda district who asked not to be named.

"It was possible to count 20 bodies spread over an area of about 500 metres (yards)," he added.

"These were young people who were at an initiation rite ceremony accompanied by their advisers."

Related Topics

Militants Police Young Male Mozambique

Recent Stories

Tenco Brings Camon 16 Photography Contest For Its ..

5 minutes ago

PA moved call attention notice over death of farme ..

19 minutes ago

&#039;DEWA’s Enterprise Agility from Leading to ..

32 minutes ago

UAE leaders extend sympathies to Vietnamese Presid ..

32 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal criticizes “leave” over PM’s vis ..

40 minutes ago

Universities must promote exchange of experiences ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.