Open Menu

At Least 20 Mine Staff Killed In S. Africa Road Accident: Officials

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2023 | 08:30 AM

At least 20 mine staff killed in S. Africa road accident: officials

Johannesburg, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :At least 20 employees of mining giant De Beers have been killed in a road accident in South Africa, local officials said Sunday.

The bus involved was ferrying staff from the Venetia mine, one of the biggest diamond mines in the country, said a transport official in Limpopo province, in the north of the country.

"The bus came into collision with a lorry," said Vongani Chauke.

Chauke told AFP the accident happened at around 1600 GMT, some 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the mine, at the village of Musian on the border with Zimbabwe.

The cause of the accident has not been established.

South Africa has one of the most developed road networks on the continent but also has one of the worst road safety records.

The Venetia mine, which lies near the borders with Botswana and Zimbabwe, has been run by the De Beers group for more than 30 years.

It accounts for more than 40 percent of the country's annual diamond production, employing more than 4,300 staff including many local people.

Related Topics

Africa Accident Road Road Accident Botswana South Africa Zimbabwe Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI ..

Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI-based system to strengthen pa ..

8 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China ..

Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China Summit in Cuba

10 hours ago
 Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owner ..

Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owners to participate in 1st Gulf- ..

11 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review a ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review advancing cooperation

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Inte ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Integration for its Mobile Banking ..

11 hours ago
 US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

14 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Ali, Obaid and Hamad Salem Be ..

14 hours ago
 Over one million people engage with national campa ..

Over one million people engage with national campaign for security and safety at ..

15 hours ago
 Ducab Group cements its position as effective part ..

Ducab Group cements its position as effective partner to Emirati professionals r ..

16 hours ago
 G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cu ..

G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cuban Ambassador

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews ..

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews latest media technologies at I ..

17 hours ago
 Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the La ..

Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the Launch of Islamabad Campus

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous