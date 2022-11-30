UrduPoint.com

At Least 20 Tornadoes Hit Southern US

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 03:20 PM

At least 20 tornadoes hit southern US

Houston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 20 tornadoes hit the southern United States on Wednesday, cutting power and damaging homes, the National Weather Service said, urging residents to seek shelter.

Tornadoes struck the states of Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama, damaging roads, downing trees and blowing roofs off houses, NWS said.

NWS described one tornado ripping through Alabama as "life-threatening" in an advisory issued at 0845 GMT.

"Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado.

TAKE COVER NOW!" Parts of Alabama and Mississippi were under a tornado watch until 6:00 am (1200 GMT) Wednesday, NWS said.

Hail ranging from "quarter size" to "baseball size" was forecast for affected counties in Alabama, it said.

In the first week of November, a series of powerful tornadoes battered the southern US states of Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, leaving one person dead.

Tornadoes are a frequent and often devastating weather phenomenon in the United States, with the Great Plains states of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas the hardest hit.

Related Topics

Dead Weather United States November From

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

32 minutes ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

41 minutes ago
 Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

4 hours ago
 PM orders investigation into explosion near police ..

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.