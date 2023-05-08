UrduPoint.com

At Least 22 Dead After Tourist Boat Capsizes In Southern India

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 12:00 PM

At least 22 dead after tourist boat capsizes in southern India

ANKARA, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :At least 22 people died after a tourist boat capsized in Malappuram district of India's southern state of Kerala, officials said Monday.

The incident happened Sunday evening off the coastal town of Tanur and a rescue operation was immediately launched, according to local authorities.

"We have recovered 22 bodies, which include women and children. The rescue operation is still ongoing," Moosa Vadakkethil, a senior fire official in Malappuram, told Anadolu by phone.

"This boat capsized Sunday evening and the survivors told us that it was overcrowded," Moosa said, adding there were more than 30 people onboard and many were rescued alive.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he has directed the district administration to coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet ministers.

"Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends," he wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap.

"Condolences to the bereaved families," Modi said while announcing compensation to the next of kin of each victim.

