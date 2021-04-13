At least 22 dead as bus overturns in Peru

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Twenty-two people died and 13 others were injured Monday when a passenger bus overturned in rainy conditions on an Andean road in Peru, police said.

The accident happened in the morning near the western city of Huarez, some 600 kilometers (375 miles) north of Lima, a police official told AFP.

A local television station said most of the passengers were returning home after voting in elections Sunday for a new president and congress.

Deadly traffic accidents are frequent in Peru, particularly during the rainy season, but also due to poor road surfaces, insufficient signage and a lack of control by authorities.