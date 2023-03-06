At least 22 die in bus-truck collision in central Ghana

(@FahadShabbir)

ACCRA, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) --:At least 22 people were killed and dozens of others injured in a head-on collision Monday between a passenger bus and a truck in Ghana, local authorities confirmed.

The bus was traveling from the Northern Region to Kumasi, Ghana's second city, when it ran into an articulated truck traveling in the opposite direction near Kintampo, a town in the Bono East Region in central Ghana.

Eyewitnesses said 21 people were killed on the spot and another passenger died in hospital later.