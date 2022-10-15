UrduPoint.com

At Least 22 Killed, Dozens Trapped In Turkey Mine Blast

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2022 | 09:20 AM

At least 22 killed, dozens trapped in Turkey mine blast

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Rescuers desperately searched on Saturday for signs of remaining life after pulling out 22 bodies from under hundreds of metres of hard rock that buckled when a methane blast tore through a pit on Türkiye's Black Sea coast.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said eight others were receiving intensive care treatment in hospital after being pulled out alive when one of Turkey's deadliest industrial accidents in years struck Friday at sunset.

"We are facing a truly regretful situation," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters after urgently flying out to the small coal mining town of Amasra.

"In all, 110 of our brothers were working (underground). Some of them came out on their own, and some of them were rescued." Soyli also confirmed early reports that nearly 50 miners remained trapped in two separate areas between 300 and 350 metres (985 to 1,150 feet) below ground.

Television images showed anxious crowds -- some with tears in their eyes -- congregating around a damaged white building near the entrance to the pit in search of news for their friends and loved ones.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would cancel all his other arrangements and fly to the scene of the accident on Saturday.

"Our hope is that the loss of life will not increase further, that our miners will be found alive," Erdogan said in a tweet.

"All of our efforts are aimed in this direction." Most initial information about those trapped inside was coming from workers who had managed to climb out relatively unharmed.

But Amasra mayor Recai Cakir said many of those who survived suffered "serious injuries".

The blast occurred moments before sunset and the rescue effort was being impeded by the dark.

Related Topics

Accident Interior Minister Turkey Tayyip Erdogan All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2022

27 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th October 2022

5 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed Wit ..

OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed With Production Cut Decision - St ..

9 hours ago
 AJK President to address public gathering in New J ..

AJK President to address public gathering in New Jersey on Oct 16

9 hours ago
 CIA's Inspector General Criticizes How Agency Hand ..

CIA's Inspector General Criticizes How Agency Handled 'Havana Syndrome' Cases - ..

9 hours ago
 BHC's Chief Justice condoles demise of Ex CJ Noor ..

BHC's Chief Justice condoles demise of Ex CJ Noor Meskanzai

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.