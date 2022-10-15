At least 22 killed, dozens trapped in Turkey mine blast

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Rescuers desperately searched on Saturday for signs of remaining life after pulling out 22 bodies from under hundreds of metres of hard rock that buckled when a methane blast tore through a pit on Türkiye's Black Sea coast.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said eight others were receiving intensive care treatment in hospital after being pulled out alive when one of Turkey's deadliest industrial accidents in years struck Friday at sunset.

"We are facing a truly regretful situation," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters after urgently flying out to the small coal mining town of Amasra.

"In all, 110 of our brothers were working (underground). Some of them came out on their own, and some of them were rescued." Soyli also confirmed early reports that nearly 50 miners remained trapped in two separate areas between 300 and 350 metres (985 to 1,150 feet) below ground.

Television images showed anxious crowds -- some with tears in their eyes -- congregating around a damaged white building near the entrance to the pit in search of news for their friends and loved ones.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would cancel all his other arrangements and fly to the scene of the accident on Saturday.

"Our hope is that the loss of life will not increase further, that our miners will be found alive," Erdogan said in a tweet.

"All of our efforts are aimed in this direction." Most initial information about those trapped inside was coming from workers who had managed to climb out relatively unharmed.

But Amasra mayor Recai Cakir said many of those who survived suffered "serious injuries".

The blast occurred moments before sunset and the rescue effort was being impeded by the dark.