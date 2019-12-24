At least 24 dead in Indonesia bus plunge

Palembang, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :At least two dozen people died and 13 others were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia, police said.

The bus carrying dozens of passengers careered into a 150-metre (500-foot) ravine in South Sumatra province just before midnight (1600 GMT) on Monday and ended up in a river, local police spokesman Dolly Gumara told AFP Tuesday.