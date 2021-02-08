UrduPoint.com
At Least 24 Dead In Morocco Underground Factory Flood: Media

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Rabat, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 24 people died after heavy rain flooded an illegal underground textile workshop in a private house in Morocco's port of Tangiers, the state news agency reported Monday.

Rescue workers recovered 24 bodies from the property and rescued 10 survivors who were taken to hospital, the MAP agency said citing local authorities.

A search of the premises was continuing.

Local media outlets indicated at least some of the victims may have been electrocuted as the incoming water interfered with power facilities, but there was no immediate confirmation of those reports.

Morocco has experienced heavy rains in recent weeks, after a long period of drought.

