At Least 24 Dead In Morocco Underground Factory Flood

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Rabat, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 24 people died after heavy rain flooded an illegal underground textile workshop at a private house in the Moroccan port city of Tangiers, the state news agency reported Monday.

Rescue workers recovered 24 bodies from the basement of the property and rescued 10 survivors, who were taken to hospital, the MAP agency said, citing local authorities.

A search of the premises in the northern city was ongoing.

One government official at the scene said 25 people had died, 17 women and eight men, all aged between 20 and 40, according to a local journalist contacted by AFP.

News footage from the site, broadcast on Moroccan television, showed emergency services carrying corpses out on stretchers under the eyes of clearly traumatised residents, as a stream of ambulances rushed to the scene.

Workers were saved thanks to a local resident who helped them out of the flooded basement with a rope, according to the journalist contacted by AFP, who spoke to witnesses.

Local media outlets indicated at least some of the victims may have been electrocuted as the incoming water interfered with power facilities, but officials had not confirmed this.

A inquiry has been launched to determine the cause of the accident and those responsible, the MAP agency added.

