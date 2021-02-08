UrduPoint.com
At Least 24 Die In Morocco Underground Factory Flood: Media

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Rabat, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 24 people died after heavy rain caused a flood in an illegal underground textile workshop in a private house in Morocco, the state news agency reported Monday.

Rescue workers recovered 24 bodies from the Tangiers property and rescued 10 survivors who were taken to hospital, the MAP agency said citing local authorities. A search of the premises was continuing.

