At least 24 die in Morocco underground factory flood: media

Rabat, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 24 people died after heavy rain caused a flood in an illegal underground textile workshop in a private house in Morocco, the state news agency reported Monday.

Rescue workers recovered 24 bodies from the Tangiers property and rescued 10 survivors who were taken to hospital, the MAP agency said citing local authorities. A search of the premises was continuing.