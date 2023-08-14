Open Menu

At Least 24 Killed In India After Heavy Rains

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Dehradun, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :At least 24 people were killed, nine of them in a temple collapse, and dozens more were feared missing after intense rains caused floods and landslides in India, officials said Monday.

Days of torrential downpours have washed away vehicles, demolished buildings and destroyed bridges in the northern states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Flooding and landslides are common and cause widespread devastation during India's treacherous monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief minister of the worst-affected state Himachal Pradesh, said at least 16 people had lost their lives in the past 24 hours, including nine in a Hindu temple collapse in state capital Shimla.

"The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped," the chief minister said in a statement.

Images from hard-hit areas showed bodies being pulled out of thick piles of dark earth that have crushed buildings and smashed in roofs.

Thousands of people have been stranded, with key roads, power lines and communication networks disrupted.

Railway lines were seen dangling in midair, with the ground beneath them washed away.

