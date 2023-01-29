UrduPoint.com

At Least 25 Dead In Peru When Bus Carrying 60 Passengers Plunges Off Cliff: Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2023 | 01:10 PM

At least 25 dead in Peru when bus carrying 60 passengers plunges off cliff: Reports

BOGOTA,Colombia (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 25 people were killed Saturday and 35 injured after a tour bus plunged off a cliff in Peru with 60 passengers on board, according to media reports.

Departing from the northwestern province of Talara, the bus plunged off a cliff in the Los Organos District.

Injured passengers were taken to hospitals in the region, while search and rescue efforts are underway.

Related Topics

Injured Talara Peru Media From

Recent Stories

Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

6 seconds ago
 DEWA commissions 17 transmission substations worth ..

DEWA commissions 17 transmission substations worth AED3.2bn in 2022

15 minutes ago
 New Zealand roiled by flash floods, landslides for ..

New Zealand roiled by flash floods, landslides for third day

1 hour ago
 Czech Republic elects Petr Pavel as its President

Czech Republic elects Petr Pavel as its President

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.