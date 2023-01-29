At least 25 dead in Peru when bus carrying 60 passengers plunges off cliff: Reports

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2023 | 01:10 PM
BOGOTA,Colombia (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 25 people were killed Saturday and 35 injured after a tour bus plunged off a cliff in Peru with 60 passengers on board, according to media reports.
Departing from the northwestern province of Talara, the bus plunged off a cliff in the Los Organos District.
Injured passengers were taken to hospitals in the region, while search and rescue efforts are underway.