Niamey, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :At least 26 children aged between five and six died in a school fire in southern Niger on Monday, the local governor told AFP.

"Right now we have 26 dead and 13 injured, four of them seriously," said Chaibou Aboubacar, mayor of Maradi.