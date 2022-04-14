At least 26 dead in Nigeria wooden boat mishap

ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) --:At least 26 bodies have been recovered so far after a wooden boat capsized in a river in Nigeria's northwestern state of Sokoto, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening on the Shagari River near the Gidan-Magana village of the Shagari local government area of the state, said Aliyu Dantani, head official of the local government area, while addressing reporters on the boat accident.

Dantani said the victims, mostly women, were crossing the water on the canoe, heading to a nearby village called Badiyawa, when it hit a tree and capsized.

According to him, of the 26 recovered bodies in the ongoing search and rescue operation, 21 were women while five were children.