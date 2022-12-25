UrduPoint.com

At Least 27 Injured When Metal Stage Collapses At Basketball Game In Egypt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2022 | 06:50 PM

At least 27 injured when metal stage collapses at basketball game in Egypt

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) -:At least 27 people were injured when a metal stage collapsed during a basketball game in Cairo late Saturday.

One of the iron barriers collapsed during the Super Cup game between Al-Ahly and Al-Ittihad, according to media reports. The game was canceled because of the incident.

Health Ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar said most of those who were injured suffered broken bones. He said they were taken to hospitals and their injuries were not life-threatening.??????? sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy said the incident occurred because of a scuffle between fans.

A committee was formed to find those responsible for the collapse.

