At least 27 killed in Niger in Boko Haram attack

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Jihadists from the Boko Haram group killed at least 27 people in an overnight attack in southeast Niger, a local official said on Sunday.

Other people wounded and some more reported missing in the assault in the village of Toumour in the Diffa region, said a senior local official.

Witnesses and other officials confirmed the attack, which came as municipal and regional elections went ahead across the country.