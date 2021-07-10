UrduPoint.com
At Least 27 Killed In Two Road Accidents In Algeria

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

At least 27 killed in two road accidents in Algeria

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 27 people died in two road accidents in Algeria overnight, including when a bus smashed into a truck, local media reported Saturday.

In one crash on Friday night, a bus and truck collided on a road connecting Constantine to the Mediterranean port of Jijel in the northeast of the country, leaving 18 dead and 11 injured, the official APS news agency said.

Six children were among those killed.

In Bordj Badji Mokhtar, a Sahara desert region bordering Mali, nine people died when a 4x4 and a truck crashed, El Hayet tv channel reported, with poor visibility a factor.

Traffic accidents are common in the North African nation, often due to speeding.

