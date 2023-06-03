UrduPoint.com

At Least 28 Dead, 300 Hurt In India Rail Crash: Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM

At least 28 dead, 300 hurt in India rail crash: officials

New Delhi, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :At least 28 people have died, more than 300 were injured and many are feared trapped in a multiple train collision in eastern India's Odisha state, a medical officer said Friday.

Witnesses and officials told local media that the Coromandel Express passenger train and a goods train collided near Balasore, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the state capital Bhubaneswar.

A second passenger train was also involved in the incident, according to Odisha's chief secretary Pradeep Jena, but the order of events was still unclear.

The Press Trust of India reported that around 50 people were "feared dead," citing unnamed officials. Many passengers were believed to be trapped under rail cars at the scene.

"At least 28 people are confirmed dead and around 300 are injured," Anil Kumar Mohanty, a medical officer in Balasore, told AFP. "We have rushed doctors and medical staff to the accident site," he added.

A police official in Balasore told AFP that many of the injured were in a serious condition, but the details were "not too clear yet as teams are on the ground and everyone is busy in the rescue work".

Local news channels said that the number of injured passengers had surpassed 300.

-'All hands required'- SK Panda, a spokesperson in Jena's office in Odisha state, told AFP that the casualties as well as the situation on the ground was "not yet clear as it is a heavy accident".

"We expect that the rescue work will continue till at least tomorrow morning. On our part, we have prepared all big government and private hospitals from the accident site to the state capital to cater to the injured," Panda said.

The spokesperson added that they had already rushed "75 ambulances to the site and had also deployed many buses" to transport both the injured passengers and survivors from the site.Vaishnaw said that he was rushing to the accident site.

"Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, National Disaster Response Force, state government teams and air force also mobilised. Will take all hands required for the rescue ops," he said on Twitter.

Local media reports showed images of a train car toppled to one side of the track with what appeared to be survivors on top of it, and local residents trying to pull other victims to safety.

India is no stranger to railway accidents and has seen several such incidents in the past, but railway safety -- thanks to massive new investments and upgrades in technology -- has improved significantly in recent years.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Dead Police Technology Twitter Car Died Jena Kolkata Panda SITE Media All From Government Top

Recent Stories

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial ..

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial Development Bureau at &#039;M ..

2 minutes ago
 Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioriti ..

Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioritise ‘Peace, Prosperity, Progr ..

1 hour ago
 UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress o ..

UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress of International Union for Cons ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of International Relations on si ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister on sidelines of ‘Friends of ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sid ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sidelines of &#039;Friends of BRI ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.