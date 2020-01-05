UrduPoint.com
At Least 28 Dead In Raid On Tripoli Military School: Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 08:40 AM

At least 28 dead in raid on Tripoli military school: ministry

Tripoli, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 28 people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday in an air strike on a military school in the Libyan capital Tripoli, a ministry spokesman said.

"An air raid on the military school of Tripoli killed 28 cadets and injured dozens more," Amin al-Hashemi, spokesman for the health ministry of the Government of National Accord (GNA) said.

