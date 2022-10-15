UrduPoint.com

At Least 28 Killed, Dozens Trapped In Türkiye Mine Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Rescuers desperately searched for signs of life on Saturday after a methane blast at a coal mine in northern Türkiye killed at least 28 people and trapped dozens of others hundreds of metres underground.

Updating the death toll, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also tweeted that 11 others pulled out alive were being treated in hospital after one of Türkiye's deadliest industrial accidents in years struck Friday at sunset.

"We are facing a truly regretful situation," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters earlier after urgently flying to the small coal mining town of Amasra on Türkiye's Black Sea coast.

"In all, 110 of our brothers were working (underground). Some of them came out on their own, and some of them were rescued." Soylu also confirmed early reports that nearly 50 miners remained trapped in two separate areas between 300 and 350 metres (985 to 1,150 feet) below ground.

Television images showed anxious crowds -- some with tears in their eyes -- congregating around a damaged white building near the entrance to the pit in search of news for their friends and loved ones.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would cancel all his other arrangements and fly to the scene of the accident on Saturday.

"Our hope is that the loss of life will not increase further, that our miners will be found alive," Erdogan said in a tweet.

"All of our efforts are aimed in this direction." Most initial information about those trapped inside was coming from workers who had managed to climb out relatively unharmed.

But Amasra mayor Recai Cakir said many of those who survived suffered "serious injuries".

The blast occurred moments before sunset and the rescue effort was being impeded by the dark.

Türkiye's Maden Is mining workers' union attributed the blast to a build-up of methane gas.

But other officials said it was premature to draw definitive conclusions over the cause of the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Interior Minister Tayyip Erdogan Gas All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th October 2022

1 hour ago
 OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed Wit ..

OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed With Production Cut Decision - St ..

10 hours ago
 AJK President to address public gathering in New J ..

AJK President to address public gathering in New Jersey on Oct 16

10 hours ago
 CIA's Inspector General Criticizes How Agency Hand ..

CIA's Inspector General Criticizes How Agency Handled 'Havana Syndrome' Cases - ..

10 hours ago
 BHC's Chief Justice condoles demise of Ex CJ Noor ..

BHC's Chief Justice condoles demise of Ex CJ Noor Meskanzai

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.