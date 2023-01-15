At least 29 killed in Nepal plane crash

Pokhara, Nepal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Twenty-nine people were confirmed to have died Sunday when a plane with 72 on board crashed in Nepal, the airline said.

One local official said that some survivors had been taken to hospital -- but this was not confirmed by Yeti Airlines, which operated the flight, or by a second official.

"29 bodies have been recovered so far," Yeti spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula told AFP.

He added that 15 foreigners including five Indians, four Russians and two Koreans, were on board.

The flight from Kathmandu crashed between Pokhara's domestic and international airports on Sunday shortly before 11:00 am (0515 GMT).

Pokhara's international airport, which opened on January 1 is meant to gradually replace the old one, established in 1958.

The city in central Nepal is a gateway to religious pilgrims and international trekkers.

After the crash, rescue workers were hosing down parts of the wreckage of the ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop while smoke drifted out of a ravine as hundreds of people watched.

The area was strewn with what appeared to be parts of the aircraft, including seats.

Footage shared on social media, which appeared to be shot just after the crash, showed raging flames on the ground and black smoke billowing into the sky from debris strewn across the crash site.

AFP was unable to immediately verify the footage.

Another unverified clip shared online showed a plane flying at a low altitude over a residential area banking sharply to the left, followed by a loud explosion.