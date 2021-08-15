At Least 29 Killed In Powerful Haiti Earthquake: Govt
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:10 AM
PortauPrince, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :A strong earthquake killed at least 29 people in Haiti on Saturday, emergency officials said, in the latest challenge to a Caribbean nation still recovering from a devastating 2010 quake.
Jerry Chandler, who heads the country's civil protection agency, announced the toll as the nation began counting the costs of the disaster.