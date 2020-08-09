UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 30 Dead In South Korea As Rain Triggers Landslides, Floods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 02:50 PM

At least 30 dead in South Korea as rain triggers landslides, floods

Seoul, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Landslides and flooding triggered by days of heavy rain in South Korea have left at least 30 people dead and 12 missing, officials said Sunday, warning of more downpours.

Torrential rain has wreaked havoc across the country since the beginning of the month, but nearly half of the deaths occurred in the past three days, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

Since Friday more than 3,700 people have been displaced from their homes after flooding in the country's hardest-hit southern region.

In all, nearly 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes across the country this month, with about 4,600 of them staying at temporary shelters.

Among the victims was a man in his 80s who was found dead after he was buried in a landslide with his tractor. A 61-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were killed after their home was swallowed by a landslide.

Authorities have issued landslide warnings for 24 regions. At least 667 landslides have been reported so far in August.

More heavy rain is expected to cause further damage in flood-hit areas as Typhoon Jangmi, the season's fifth typhoon, is forecast to strike the southern region from Monday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Related Topics

Dead Man South Korea August Women Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on ..

41 minutes ago

Arada launches &#039;Sarab 2&#039; at Aljada in Sh ..

2 hours ago

TAQA announces new TRANSCO CEO

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE feels the pain of Air India Expre ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.