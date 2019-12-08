UrduPoint.com
At Least 30 Killed In Delhi Factory Fire: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 09:50 AM

At least 30 killed in Delhi factory fire: Police

New Delhi, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :At least 30 people have died in a factory fire in India's capital New Delhi, with the toll still expected to rise, police told AFP Sunday.

The blaze broke out in the early hours in the city's old quarter, whose narrow and congested lanes are lined with many small manufacturing and storage units.

"We... have since rescued at least 50 people," Sunil Choudhary, New Delhi's deputy chief fire officer, told AFP.

