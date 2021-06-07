UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 30 Killed In Pakistan Train Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:10 AM

At least 30 killed in Pakistan train crash

Karachi, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 30 people were killed and dozens injured Monday when a packed Pakistani inter-city train ploughed into carriages from another express that had earlier derailed, officials said.

An unknown number of people were still trapped in the tangled wreckage near Daharki in northern Sindh province, a railway spokesman said, adding rescue workers had called urgently for specialist equipment so they could be reached.

"The site is far and that's why we are facing some trouble in the rescue work, he said, adding at least six wagons were destroyed in the accident.

The spokesman said the accident happened when the Millat Express heading from Karachi to Sargodha, derailed before dawn, spilling onto a track carrying the Sir Syed Express from Rawalpindi in the opposite direction.

At least 22 people had been killed and up to 50 wounded, the railway spokesman said, while Umar Tufail -- a senior police officer at Daharki -- put the toll at 30 people had been killed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was "shocked" by the accident and promised a full inquiry.

"Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety fault lines," his official Twitter account said.

Rail accidents were common in Pakistan, which inherited thousands of kilometers (miles) of track and trains from former colonial power Britain.

But the network has seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.

Mobile phone footage shown on television from the site showed mangled wreckage, with several green Pakistan railway carriages lying on their side.

The accident happened in a remote part of the province on a raised section of track surrounded by lush farmlands.

At least 75 people died when a train caught fire while travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi in October 2019.

Two trains carrying hundreds of passengers collided in Karachi in 2016 killing 21 people.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Accident Injured Imran Khan Corruption Fire Police Twitter Died Sargodha Rawalpindi SITE Daharki October 2016 2019 TV From

Recent Stories

Turkish, French Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilatera ..

1 minute ago

UAE ranks among top 20 countries in 13 transport i ..

12 minutes ago

10 outlaws held, cache of narcotics recovered

1 minute ago

US Detectives Probe Shooting in Portland With Four ..

1 minute ago

Massive Fire At Chemical Factory in Western India ..

1 minute ago

US Supreme Court Denies Permanent Residency Status ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.