At least 34 dead in floods near Rio de Janeiro: officials

Petrópolis, Brazil, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The death toll from floods in the Brazilian city of Petropolis in the hills above Rio de Janeiro rose to 34 Wednesday morning, local authorities reported.

"As of this morning, 34 deaths have been confirmed," said the mayor's office after the extreme rains of Tuesday afternoon in the ancient city, 68 kilometers (42 miles) north of Rio.