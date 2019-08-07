At least 34 wounded as large explosion rocks Kabul: official

Kabul, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :At least 34 people were wounded when a large explosion rocked Kabul on Wednesday morning, sending a massive plume of smoke over the capital and shattering windows far from the blast site, officials and witnesses said.

The blast occurred around 9:00 am (0430 GMT) in western Kabul, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

Health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said at least 34 people had been taken to hospital.

"I heard a big bang and all the windows of my shop broke with glass flying everywhere," shopkeeper Ahmad Saleh told AFP.

"My head is spinning and still I don't know what has happened but the windows of about 20 shops around one kilometre from the blast site are broken."According to video on social media and witnesses, small-arms fire could be heard following the blast.