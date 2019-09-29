At least 36 killed, 36 hurt in China road crash

Beijing, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :At least 36 people died and 36 others were injured in east China when a packed coach with a flat tyre collided with a truck, authorities said Sunday.

The bus was carrying 69 people -- its maximum capacity -- when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the freight truck on an expressway in eastern Jiangsu province on Saturday morning, the Yixing public security bureau said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the accident was caused by a flat tyre on the left front wheel of the bus, the bureau said in a statement.

Nine people were seriously injured, 26 were slightly hurt and one was discharged from hospital.

The Changchun-Shenzhen expressway reopened after eight hours of rescue work.