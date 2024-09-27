At least 3,661 killed this year in Haiti violence: UN

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) More than 3,600 people have been killed this year in the "senseless" gang violence ravaging Haiti, the United Nations said on Friday.

The Western Hemisphere's poorest country has plunged into virtual anarchy, with gangs taking over the capital, Port-au-Prince, and the security and health systems collapsing.

About 600,000 people were displaced in the first six months of 2024 and 1,280 were injured in gang violence, including 295 women and 63 children, the UN rights office (OHCHR) said in a report.

In that period, at least 893 individuals, including 25 children, were kidnapped and held for ransom by criminal groups, who are vying for power in a vacuum left by a political crisis and weak state authority.

"Latest figures documented by the UN Human Rights Office indicate that at least 3,661 people have been killed since January this year, maintaining the high levels of violence seen in 2023," the rights office said.

"No more lives should be lost to this senseless criminality," said Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The OHCHR urged the Haitian authorities and the international community to do more to protect people on the Caribbean island.

It said the gangs had changed their modus operandi this year.

While some victims were struck by random gunfire, others were executed in broad daylight for allegedly informing the authorities or opposing gang activities.

"Some of those victims had their bodies mutilated with machetes and then burned.

"Gangs filmed the scenes and shared them widely on social media to instill fear and control the population," the report said.

The report said gangs had continued to use sexual violence "to punish, spread fear and subjugate populations".

It said that at least 860 people were killed and 393 injured during police operations and patrols across Port-au-Prince, including at least 36 children, in what could constitute use of unnecessary and disproportionate force.

The gangs have also recruited large numbers of children into their ranks, it added.

An estimated 1.6 million people in Haiti face emergency-level food insecurity.

In October 2023, the UN Security Council gave the green light to send a multinational stabilisation force, led by Kenya, to assist the Haitian police.

Kenyan President William Ruto told the UN General Assembly on Thursday his country would complete the deployment of the 2,500-strong Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) by January.

