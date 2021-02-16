UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 37 Dead As Indian Bus Veers Off Road Into Canal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

At least 37 dead as Indian bus veers off road into canal

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 37 passengers were killed when a bus plunged into a canal in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police told AFP as recovery efforts continued.

The accident happened when the bus, which was carrying more than 50 passengers, veered off the road and into the water near the village of Satna early on Tuesday morning.

It was unclear what caused the bus to swerve, but India's vast network of roads are poorly maintained and notoriously dangerous.

Local media reported the bus was completely submerged, and images showed officials in orange life jackets using rescue boats to look for survivors.

According to media reports, seven people, including the driver, managed to swim to safety.

"We have so far found 37 bodies and they have been sent for autopsy.

Search and rescue operations are underway," said district police superintendent Dharamveer Singh.

Local officials stopped the release of water into the canal, which sped up the rescue operations and allowed two cranes to pull the bus out, reports said.

The Times of India newspaper quoted sources saying it took three hours to lift the vehicle out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office tweeted that the families of those killed would receive 200,000 rupees ($2,750) in compensation.

"The entire state is standing with those affected," Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a video message.

India has the world's deadliest roads, with 151,113 people killed in accidents in 2019, an average of 414 a day or 17 an hour, according to a government report.

Related Topics

India Accident Chief Minister World Police Water Narendra Modi Driver Road Vehicle Orange 2019 Media Government

Recent Stories

Iranian Armed Forces, IRGC Welcome Russian Naval U ..

14 minutes ago

New Zealand-Australia row erupts over 'terrorist' ..

14 minutes ago

Johnson Says UK Addressing 'Historic Wrong' by Ret ..

14 minutes ago

Chughtai Lab comes under fire after its 'wrong rep ..

45 minutes ago

China Mulling Curbs on Rare Earth Exports to Hurt ..

18 minutes ago

Myanmar junta cuts internet again to grind down an ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.